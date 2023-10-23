Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Many Americans are ‘fed up’ with foreign funding
channel image
NewsClips
3743 Subscribers
83 views
Published Monday

Sky News contributor Kosha Gada says many Americans are “fed up” with the US government’s foreign funding.


Her remarks come as the US announces it will send $100 million in humanitarian aid for Gaza.


“This whole framework of money sloshing around out there in the world … is increasingly becoming a cause for concern,” Ms Gada told Sky News host Sharri Markson.


“There’s a lot of corruption – there’s a lot of intermediaries that take things along the way.

Keywords
current eventsamericansgovenrmentforeign funding

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket