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Second officer commits suicide after responding to Capitol riot
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640 views • January 28, 2021
blame everything on someone else, the way the garbage that did not get their jobs on merit know best. everything is always someone elses fault. make up a few things along the way so your low iq can feel smart but you never had a real job or any real merits.
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