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FIRES IN FOOD WAREHOUSE IN IRAQ
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119 views • August 06, 2020
Fires have reportedly broken out at over 20 food warehouse in the Iraqi city of #Najaf, which is Shia Islam's holiest city.
Some Iranian analysts are viewing this as part of a pattern of fires & explosions against critical infrastructure in #Iran, Iraq & #Lebanon
Some Iranian analysts are viewing this as part of a pattern of fires & explosions against critical infrastructure in #Iran, Iraq & #Lebanon
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