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No, The Great Reset’s ‘Stakeholder Capitalism’ does NOT give power to the ‘people’
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64 views • October 31, 2021
During day two of The Davos Agenda 21 on Tuesday, the world’s biggest and most powerful business leaders, CEOs, and politicians continued to push the idea of ‘stakeholder capitalism,’ which is part of The Great Reset. They continued to lie, arguing it’s a type of economic system that benefits not only the people — but the world, too. They couldn’t be more wrong, and in this clip, Glenn explains why.
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