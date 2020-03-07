The Medical Mafia Show - North Carolina Dental Board of Examiners v FTC 2015 SCOTUS decision

The North Carolina Dental Board of Examiners v FTC was a landmark decision by the US Supreme Court in 2015; basically a reaffirmation of "rules" that were already in place but were, and still are, being absolutely disregarded by state licensing/regulatory boards and State elected officials.



Are you a licensee being attacked by your licensing board? Are you a person of the public having problems with a licensing board such as the Oregon Medical Board? Then you need to see this video because your lawyer probably knows nothing about this landmark decision that can change your circumstances immediately.



The information in this video is very important for the public. The public is losing great docs to criminal medical boards, but in addition, bad docs that are harming patients are being left to practice if they have some association with the private trade association medical board. I am talking criminal acts such as using cocaine, being a sexual predator, health care resulting in multi patient morbidity and mortality, threatening residents with guns and more.



This is the first installment of dissecting the criminal medical system. We will be interviewing medical licensees, patients, whistleblowers and a host of others.