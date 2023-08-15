The Moho





Jul 29, 2023





They Painted Her Blue For Fun Then Discarded Her Crying In The Middle Of The Rain...





This poor little kitten was found crying in the middle of the rain. We have no words to express our anger right now! What drives a person to do this? She had been painted blue with no care for her well-being. The paint had hardened on her fur, causing her immense pain and discomfort. It was evident that she had been used as a toy by heartless individual...





Credit To: Amauri Gomes

wa.me/message/6WP7AZIBYC7SB1





#RescueKitten, #BlueCat, #TheMoho

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheMoho4

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themoho88/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=reK5rTGH6F0