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Mayor Makes Shocking Moves: What Real America First Leadership Looks Like
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190 views • December 11, 2021
Keith Pekau has had a political career we need to see more of in America. In 2017, he toppled a 28-year political veteran to become the mayor of Orland Park, a suburb 20 miles southwest of Chicago. After getting elected, Pekau did something incredible: He reduced his own power and status.
He joins us to discuss.
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He joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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