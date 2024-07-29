RV Loans are more expensive than they've been in a long time - What you MUST KNOW before you buy...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a significantly updated post to my 2016 post about RV Loans. I cover many aspects from who qualifies, to what you'll pay, to when it makes sense to take an RV loan and even whether you should consider dealer offered financing.
I also share the current and ongoing smoke and haze problem in several states as major fires and brush fires kick up throughout the west. Air quality is unhealthy in many areas and it has impacted my daily routine - as I'm sure it has with many others.
#rvloans
#rvbuyingtips
#rvlife
#rvtravel
#intermountainsmoke
#intermountainfires