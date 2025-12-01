Trump's View of Walz - London Tourist Tax - Birthday Chaos

Trump rages over ‘seriously retarded Governor’ Tim Walz in furious Thanksgiving message





President Trump ripped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as “seriously retarded” — and suggested Rep. Ilhan Omar “probably came into the USA illegally” — in a rage-filled Thanksgiving message about immigration.





Trump, 79, hurled the insult as he accused Walz, who had been Kamala Harris’ running mate in her failed presidential election bid, of allowing an influx of hundreds of thousands of Somali migrants to take over his “once great state.”





“Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone,” he wrote in the blistering late-night Truth Social post.





https://nypost.com/2025/11/28/us-news/trump-rages-over-seriously-retarded-governor-tim-walz-in-furious-thanksgiving-message/









London mayor welcomes new 'tourist tax' powers





Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan will be able to bring in a tourist tax on overnight visitors to the capital under plans unveiled by the government.





The capital, along with other English regions with devolved mayors, will be given the revenue-raising power as part of what local government secretary Steve Reed called a "ground-breaking step for the future of devolution".





Sir Sadiq said the levy would allow City Hall to "raise money from tourists to use that to get more tourists, to improve the tourist experience" and prevent Londoners "inadvertently suffering" from "over-tourism".





Allen Simpson, UK Hospitality chief executive, said he was "incredibly worried" about its impact on the sector.





https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c3e08ddxzlno









State lawmakers launch group to spur ‘guaranteed income’ cash to residents





To California Democratic state Sen. David Cortese, the idea of gaining Republican support for a bill to provide cash to certain residents would have seemed impossible just a few years ago.





But his proposed legislation to offer $1,000 per month to homeless youth has so far received bipartisan support in the state Senate.





“It’s being embraced,” said Cortese. “This was not even considered possible five years ago.”





Cortese is among more than 20 Democratic lawmakers from 17 states launching Legislators for a Guaranteed Income on Tuesday to advocate for programs that provide direct, regular cash payments to lower-income residents to help alleviate poverty. They join a network of more than 245 mayors and county officials who have pursued dozens of basic income pilot projects across the country.





https://basicincometoday.com/state-lawmakers-launch-group-to-spur-guaranteed-income-cash-to-residents/









Stockton mass shooting: How a child’s birthday party turned into a deadly tragedy





A child’s birthday celebration in US’ Stockton took a horrific turn over the weekend when a mass shooting left four people dead, including three children, and injured more than 10 others.





The incident unfolded inside a banquet hall on Saturday night, where an estimated 100 to 150 guests had gathered, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Stockton, a city in California’s Central Valley, south of Sacramento.





Investigators are now urging anyone with information to come forward.





https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/stockton-mass-shooting-california-birthday-party-us-13955422.html