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Sheva "The Prophets Dance"
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31 views • January 10, 2020
Sheva and their song " The Prophets Dance "
Sheva is a 7-piece ('sheva' means the number 7) world music ensemble that was born on a remote community in the Galilee Mountains of northern Israel in 1997. Their music, which promotes peace, harmony and healing for all cultures, is firmly based on their founding inspiration - the connectivity between the remote biblical landscapes of northern Israel and the ancient Hebrew, Arabic and tribal cultures that survived in the barren environs. Their powerful message songs and chants source lyrics from biblical texts, sufi zichers and innovative prayers for peace and kinship to meld the four corners of the earth into a more harmonious planet. Their live shows create a vibrant, tangible sense of unity and joy that moves hearts, minds and bodies in celebration.
Sheva is a 7-piece ('sheva' means the number 7) world music ensemble that was born on a remote community in the Galilee Mountains of northern Israel in 1997. Their music, which promotes peace, harmony and healing for all cultures, is firmly based on their founding inspiration - the connectivity between the remote biblical landscapes of northern Israel and the ancient Hebrew, Arabic and tribal cultures that survived in the barren environs. Their powerful message songs and chants source lyrics from biblical texts, sufi zichers and innovative prayers for peace and kinship to meld the four corners of the earth into a more harmonious planet. Their live shows create a vibrant, tangible sense of unity and joy that moves hearts, minds and bodies in celebration.
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