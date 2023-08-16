Newt Gingrich: We are *drifting* towards the greatest Constitutional crisis since the 1850s
"What you are seeing is a desperate last ditch effort by a corrupt machine to destroy their most dangerous opponent, in a way which not only breaks the Constitution, destroys the rule of law."
'We are drifting towards the greatest constitutional crisis since the 1850s. This indictment is a desperate effort by a corrupt machine to destroy their most dangerous opponent, in a way which obliterates the Constitution."
Listen to this important analysis from @newtgingrich. There has never been a more crucial moment for the conservative movement to step up and fight than now.
