Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Growing food may not even be possible with out serious considerations
314 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published 2 months ago |

(And then to be able to get it to harvest w out incident is gonna be tricky. This most likely WILL NOT be a normal situation w the seasons either. I'm thinking early winters, late springs w lots of weather events in the Grand Solar Minimum... And that's just the start. Most likely they're going to attempt to move people around. Get you off your perch and out in the open where you gather and become accessible... Gambling on being able to sit still w no incident while people scour for food may not be good. Just a few thoughts from someone in the plant growing biz for 25 years. Hit meeeeee! [email protected] 

Keywords
foodgardeningsurvivalstarvationthis is crazygorilla growing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket