'Centrists' & Reality

The key question to detect a centrist is: do males belong in women’s sports?

A 3-word test: define a woman.

If you can’t handle biology, why should we trust you with anything else?

Why not plant your flag on the simplest hill — reality?

Real women have left the conversation.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (19 June 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6374598575112