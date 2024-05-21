Create New Account
Canadian patriots wake up anti-Israel encampment at U of T with singing of national anthem
http://DeportHamas.com/ | 'Little Gaza' in Toronto faced off early Friday morning with counter-protesters singing Canada's national anthem. The university encampment enters its third week.

Visit Rebel News for more on this story ► https://rebelne.ws/3yryFkc

