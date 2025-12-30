The Boat Crisis in Texas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So many abandoned boats, owners can no longer afford to pay slip fees and upkeep on their boats. There is growing problem of unwanted unloved boat wreckage. But are they making a mistake? Is a sailboat the perfect SHTF escape pod? That is our plan, we have solar, sails, a water maker and can anchor almost anywhere.