The Richard Leonard Show (Stew Peters Network)







Nov 6, 2022





This week on the Richard Leonard show we speak with veteran Rudy Ruiz, who has been suffering from lymphoma due to exposure to a toxic burn pit in a war zone. We discuss how Veteran Affairs has refused to look at his case until January, and has given no assurance that help will be approved.





Support Rudy: https://www.gofundme.com/f/myt28-help-a-veteran-and-his-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1s1a1e-richard-leonard-show-va-sentences-burn-pit-victim-to-death.html



