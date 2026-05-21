DOJ Announces 15-City Nationwide Antisemitism "Awareness & Action Tour" Promising (Below)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DOJ Announces 15-City Nationwide Antisemitism "Awareness & Action Tour" Promising To Strengthen Collaboration Between Local/Federal Law Enforcement & Jewish Communities Plus, Rosen And Lankford Introduce New Antisemitism Bill On Same Day War Room Full Show 5/20/26 w/ Harrison Smith https://www.bitchute.com/video/jfEi9FW2QinR