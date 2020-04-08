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84 I can finally reveal the truth
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422 views • April 08, 2020
I cannot put the headline because this video will be taken down by the Deep State. Creator has finally given me the "green light" to come out with this truth.
Update on what happened concerning podcast #84
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aO7T9O_ztz0Leuren Moret's web site
http://leurenmoret.info/currents/jesuitstemplars-origins-/index.html
Music by Twisterium licensed June 2019
Update on what happened concerning podcast #84
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aO7T9O_ztz0Leuren Moret's web site
http://leurenmoret.info/currents/jesuitstemplars-origins-/index.html
Music by Twisterium licensed June 2019
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