Dr. Stoyan Aleksov: People die with, but not of Coronavirus - Хората умират С, а не ОТ коронавирус - Д-р Стоян Алексов

13.05.2020Dr. Stoyan Aleksov is Chairman of the Bulgarian Association of Pathology and as such participates in a webinar of the European Association of Pathology. The main conclusion of pathologists from Switzerland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain is that the coronavirus is not deadly. No one died of coronavirus! To say that a person has died of a coronavirus must establish an inflammatory reaction that led to death without any other life-incompatible diseases. There are no such cases.There are no specific pathomorphological signs of coronavirus lesions on human tissues. There is no difference in autopsy between a person who died of a coronavirus and one who died of a seasonal viral infection. We do not have a monoclonal antibody to mark and distinguish the picture from that of other viral infections. Unlike the flu, the chronavirus does not cause death. Young people died of the flu in January.The World Health Organization made the mistake of declaring a pandemic because there is none. Only three autopsies were performed in our country, because the WHO instructed not to perform them. There is no logic in this. When we have a new clinical picture caused by a new virus, the logic is to do autopsies on everyone to gather maximum information about the new disease. This behavior of the WHO can be defined as criminal.The crisis has redirected the entire resource of the health system in the direction of the coronavirus and patients with all other diseases, especially those with cancer, suffer from that. Our work on biopsy materials, smears, etc. has decreased tenfold. Patients are frightened and do not seek medical help, many cases remain undiagnosed. This means that if there was cancer in situ (in the initial stage) after two months, it may have become invasive and move on to the next stage. This will create more health problems than the coronavirus.Д-р Стоян Алексов е Председател на Българската асоциация по патология и като такъв участва в уебинар на Европейската асоциация по патология. Основният извод на патолозите от Швейцария, Франция, Германия, Италия, Испания е, че коронавирусът не е смъртоносен. Няма починал от коронавирус! За да кажем, че човек е починал от коронавирус трябва да установим възпалителна реакция, довела до смъртта, без да има други несъвместими с живота заболявания. Такива случаи няма.Няма специфични патоморфологични белези на пораженията от коронавируса върху човешките тъкани. Няма никаква разлика на аутопсия между починал с коронавуирус и такъв починал от сезонна вирусна инфекция. Нямаме моноклонално антитяло, с което да маркираме и да различим картината от тази на други вирусни инфекции. За разлика от грипа кронавирусът не води до смърт. През януари починаха млади хора от грип.Световната здравна организация сгреши, че обяви пандемия, защото такава няма. У нас са направени само три аутопсии, защото СЗО даде инструкция да не се правят. В това няма логика. Когато имаме нова картина, причинена от нов вирус, логиката е да се правят аутопсии на всички, за да се събере максимална информация за новата болест. Това поведение на СЗО може да се определи като престъпно.Кризата насочи целия ресурс на здравната система в посока коронавируса и от това страдат болните с всички други заболявания, особено тези с онкологични заболявания. Работата ни върху биопсични материали, цитонамазки и др. е намаляла 10 пъти. Пациентите са уплашени и не търсят медицинска помощ, много случаи остават недиагностицирани. Това означава, че ако е имало карцином in situ (в начален стадий) след два месеца той вече може да е станал инвазивен и да премине в следващ стадий. Това ще създаде повече проблеми на здравната система отколкото коронавируса.