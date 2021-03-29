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Ain't Afraid of no Ghosts, Even if the ATF Wants us to Be
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81 views • March 29, 2021
ATF officials met with manufacturers last week to discuss "issues of mutual concern." That is, new legislation or executive action directed at "ghost guns." They want more unconstitutional federal regulations. But even if they're able to get it on the books, with tools, parts and 3D printing providing more ease of access for the general public, it's possible that enforcement could be doomed from the start.
Path to Liberty: March 29, 2021
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Path to Liberty: March 29, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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