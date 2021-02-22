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Is the Real Mount Sinai Located in Saudi Arabia? | The Watchman with Erick Stakelbeck
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14 views • February 22, 2021
On today's The Watchman with Erick Stakelbeck, host Erick Stakelbeck attempts to answer the question - is the real Mount Sinai located in Saudi Arabia?
Watch full episodes of The Watchman with Erick Stakelbeck for FREE on the TBN App: https://watch.tbn.org/the-watchman-wi...
The Watchman Show is LIVE Wednesdays 11:30PM ET // Fridays 6:30PM ET on TBN
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Watch full episodes of The Watchman with Erick Stakelbeck for FREE on the TBN App: https://watch.tbn.org/the-watchman-wi...
The Watchman Show is LIVE Wednesdays 11:30PM ET // Fridays 6:30PM ET on TBN
FOLLOW ERICK STAKELBECK:
http://twttr.com/erickstakelbeck
http://fb.me/erickstakelbeck
http://instagr.am/erick.stakelbeck
http://erickstakelbeck.com
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