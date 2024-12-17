BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Perhaps These Aren’t The Drones We’re Looking For
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
48 followers
121 views • 4 months ago

While social media and the information sphere buzz about the drones inundating the coastline approximate to New Jersey and New York, I can’t help but wonder if we are being blind to the real problem here.

With credible reports coming out of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that radioactive material was lost in transit earlier this month from a cargo ship headed into New Jersey, the simple explanation that the NRC and/or US military is searching for that material becomes probable.

Also credible, but further down the list, comes the truth that 80 nuclear warheads that existed in Ukraine during the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1980s are unaccounted for...

ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/perhaps-these-arent-the-drones-were

