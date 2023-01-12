About the most censored song 2022 . Even the Elon Musk "FREE Twitter" took down this masterpiece!

Song:https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/An-Official-Canadian-Federal-Government-PSA-(Nov-20):b
Jon Pike is a singer-songwriter from Newfoundland who is now living in Toronto. He is extremely talented but that's not why he sat down with Diverge Media today - it was to discuss the almost never discussed MAID (medical assistance in dying). It's an important topic and Jon weighs in on why he made the song and some of his music background - enjoy!
BRDGS on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/brdgsmsc
BRDGS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/brdgsmsc?lang=fr
Jon Pike on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jonpikereally
Support Diverge Media at divergemedia.ca
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.