About the most censored song 2022 . Even the Elon Musk "FREE Twitter" took down this masterpiece!
Published Yesterday |

Song:https://odysee.com/@BackToTheLight:7/An-Official-Canadian-Federal-Government-PSA-(Nov-20):b


Jon Pike is a singer-songwriter from Newfoundland who is now living in Toronto. He is extremely talented but that's not why he sat down with Diverge Media today - it was to discuss the almost never discussed MAID (medical assistance in dying). It's an important topic and Jon weighs in on why he made the song and some of his music background - enjoy!


