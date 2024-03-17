WTH! This has got to stop.
Malnutrition and starvation by the Terrorist State of Israel continues. There's many ways you can help. Donations, protesting, calling your representatives, even just posting, reposting and talking about your protest online helps. Please be active. Wouldn't you want someone to help if this was you or your family? DONATION LINKS BELOW:
https://www.worldcentralkitchen.org/donate
https://www.unicefusa.org/?form=donate-cro69v2
https://secure.zakat.org/np/clients/zakat/donation.jsp?customDataBean.78.optionIds=233
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Palestine, Gaza, Starvation, Genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, Israel, Netanyahu,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.