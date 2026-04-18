Lavrov on Russia-Ukraine negotiations - clip 2

Lavrov on Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

At the last Istanbul meeting in July, Russia proposed raising delegation levels and forming three working groups on humanitarian, military, and political issues. Ukraine had complained the talks were too narrow. Russia gave them what they asked for. Kiev waited until November, then said they weren't interested.

Cynthia... I added lots of other things Lavrov discussed on the first Lavrov video, just prior.

Adding:

⚡️Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Issues Strong Message on Iran Army Day

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran, issued a message marking the anniversary of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, emphasizing military strength, national unity, and continued resistance against enemies.

He stated that the 1979 Islamic Revolution transformed the army from a force tied to the Pahlavi regime into a people-based institution, describing it as “a child of the nation.”

He highlighted the army’s role in confronting the United States, Israel, and separatist groups, stressing that Iran’s armed forces remain strong, unified, and capable. He also pointed to advancements in drone and naval capabilities.

The message commemorated a martyred leader who played a key role in preserving and strengthening the army in the early years after the revolution.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei concluded by calling for further development of military capabilities and paid tribute to fallen commanders, soldiers, and their families.