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GRAY STATE IS COMING
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145 views • August 25, 2020
Pay attention as society is being caved around us.. Prepare spiritually, mentally and physically as we are under attack from within.
Pray daily..
The Lord's Prayer
Our Father which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy name.
Thy kingdom come
Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread
And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us
And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one
For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever.
In Yehushua’s Holy Name I pray..
Pray daily..
The Lord's Prayer
Our Father which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy name.
Thy kingdom come
Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread
And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us
And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one
For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever.
In Yehushua’s Holy Name I pray..
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