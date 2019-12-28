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In 2019 The Mask Came Off, In 2020 We Fight Back! - War Room Full Show
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16 views • December 28, 2019
Harrison Smith sits in for Owen Shroyer on today's edition of the War Room. He welcomes guests Leo Zagami and Frank Cavanagh to break down the secret truth behind today's headlines, and reveal the hidden forces and disguised agendas that are seemingly pushing humanity towards inevitable destruction. Transgenderism, random violence, the destruction of private property and losing our most basic rights as Americans all fall into line with the Satanic plot to destroy humanity once and for all. Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the Extended Christmas Super Sale!
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