© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ben Swann destroys fact-checkers who didn't "fact check" his "flagged" reports
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • August 16, 2020
Ben Swann, May 19, 2020
Two "Fact Checks" from USA Today and Politifact have claimed recently that reports from Ben Swann are false. Here's the problem, those so-called Fact Checkers admit to not actually checking the facts of the stories. Minder weergeven
H.R. 6666: $100 Billion Dollar Contact Tracing Bill About Controlling/Tracking Population
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36EdTXY2nUs
Ben Swann
https://www.youtube.com/user/BenSwannRealityCheck/
https://truthinmedia.com/
Two "Fact Checks" from USA Today and Politifact have claimed recently that reports from Ben Swann are false. Here's the problem, those so-called Fact Checkers admit to not actually checking the facts of the stories. Minder weergeven
H.R. 6666: $100 Billion Dollar Contact Tracing Bill About Controlling/Tracking Population
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36EdTXY2nUs
Ben Swann
https://www.youtube.com/user/BenSwannRealityCheck/
https://truthinmedia.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.