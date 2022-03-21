© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'The Viral Delusion' A Six Part Documentary Series (Trailer) [Feb 11, 2022]
Follow
1
Share
Report
91 views • March 21, 2022
Note: It was Dr Tom Cowan last video that pointed me to this video..
This edge-pushing, docu-series - based on interviews with an extraordinary group of doctors, chemists, biologists, journalists, activists, authors and more - turns the story of the pandemic upside down by looking at the scientific papers used to justify it: they point out what the science actually shows runs entirely counter to the narrative we have been told.
In five episodes, The Viral Delusion explodes not only the "science" of the pandemic, but goes back through history to re-assess the science and history of so-called "viral" epidemics of the past: from The Black Plague to the Spanish Flu, Polio to AIDS, to COVID itself - putting the pandemic in a whole new context better understood not as settled science, but mis-understood biology based on pseudo-science with a long and sordid history.
Discover the hidden underbelly of the science behind the pandemic - and unlock extraordinary insights from the doctors, scientists and journalists who share a deeply transformative perspective on the untold history of disease, health, politics and the future we are living into.
Episode One Debuts March, 2022. Share the trailer!
The Tragic Pseudoscience of SARS-CoV2 & The Madness of Modern Virology
"Amazing. Should be translated into every language on the planet." -Dr. Vicci Costa
Trailer [4:12 min): https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/programs/minitrailer-12-sd-480p-c58eeb
Featuring: Andrew Kaufman, MD; Tom Cowan, MD; Stefan Lanka, Virologist; Torsten Engelbrecht, journalist; Claus Kohnlein, MD; Kevin Corbett, PhD RN; David Rasnick, Biochemist PhD; Mark Bailey, MD; Dawn Lester and David Parker, Authors; Stefan Scoglio, Biochemist PhD; Saeed Qureeshi, Chemist PhD; Celia Farber, Journalist; Harold Wallach, PhD; Pam Popper, PhD, ND; Charles Geshekter, PhD; Amanda Volmer ND, Jim West, Author; Larry Palevsky MD; and more.
Episode One: Behind The Curtain of The Pandemic. The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV2.
Episode Two: Monkey Business. Polio, the Measles, and How It All Began...
Episode Three: The Mask of Death: Smallpox, The Plague and The Spanish Flu
Episode Four: AIDS - The Deadly Deception
Episode Five: Genetic Sequencing The Virus That Isn't There
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/pages/paradigm-shift-the-viral-delusion-copy
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/mjg
02.03.2022 The Viral Delusion Docuseries
https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2022/03/02/the-viral-delusion-docuseries/
--
The Viral Delusion Part 1 - The Mask of Death [February 11, 2022] (1:01:02 min)
Title: The Mask of Death - The Viral Delusion.mov
Uploader: michael wallach
Uploaded: Friday, February 11, 2022 at 6:36 AM EST via Parallel Uploader
michael wallach - 6 wievs - Two Folllowers/Subs (me included)
https://vimeo.com/676245385
https://vimeo.com/user16603281
*********
The Viral Delusion Part 2 - Monkey Business, Polio and Measles [February 10, 2022] (54:15 min)
Title: The Viral Delusion Episode Two Monkey Business - Polio and Measles.mov
Uploader: michael wallach
Uploaded: Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST via Parallel Uploader
michael wallach - 10 wievs - Two Folllowers/Subs (me included)
https://vimeo.com/676068688
https://vimeo.com/user16603281
--
Thanks for signing up to see The Viral Delusion: The Documentary Series. It's coming soon! Don't forget to share the series with your friends so they can see it for free too! You can forward this email to your friends where they can see the trailer and sign up to see the series for free by going to www.theviraldelusion.com
Share and Watch The Trailer! https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/programs/minitrailer-12-sd-480p-c58eeb
Get free access: https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/zen/minitrailer-12-sd-480p-c58eeb-2
Whahttps://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/programs/minitrailer-12-sd-480p-c58eeb
--
Source:
Dr Tom Cowan Live Q&A on YouTube - 3/2/22 [02.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HJ0pqrJasuXv/
--
This edge-pushing, docu-series - based on interviews with an extraordinary group of doctors, chemists, biologists, journalists, activists, authors and more - turns the story of the pandemic upside down by looking at the scientific papers used to justify it: they point out what the science actually shows runs entirely counter to the narrative we have been told.
In five episodes, The Viral Delusion explodes not only the "science" of the pandemic, but goes back through history to re-assess the science and history of so-called "viral" epidemics of the past: from The Black Plague to the Spanish Flu, Polio to AIDS, to COVID itself - putting the pandemic in a whole new context better understood not as settled science, but mis-understood biology based on pseudo-science with a long and sordid history.
Discover the hidden underbelly of the science behind the pandemic - and unlock extraordinary insights from the doctors, scientists and journalists who share a deeply transformative perspective on the untold history of disease, health, politics and the future we are living into.
Episode One Debuts March, 2022. Share the trailer!
The Tragic Pseudoscience of SARS-CoV2 & The Madness of Modern Virology
"Amazing. Should be translated into every language on the planet." -Dr. Vicci Costa
Trailer [4:12 min): https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/programs/minitrailer-12-sd-480p-c58eeb
Featuring: Andrew Kaufman, MD; Tom Cowan, MD; Stefan Lanka, Virologist; Torsten Engelbrecht, journalist; Claus Kohnlein, MD; Kevin Corbett, PhD RN; David Rasnick, Biochemist PhD; Mark Bailey, MD; Dawn Lester and David Parker, Authors; Stefan Scoglio, Biochemist PhD; Saeed Qureeshi, Chemist PhD; Celia Farber, Journalist; Harold Wallach, PhD; Pam Popper, PhD, ND; Charles Geshekter, PhD; Amanda Volmer ND, Jim West, Author; Larry Palevsky MD; and more.
Episode One: Behind The Curtain of The Pandemic. The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV2.
Episode Two: Monkey Business. Polio, the Measles, and How It All Began...
Episode Three: The Mask of Death: Smallpox, The Plague and The Spanish Flu
Episode Four: AIDS - The Deadly Deception
Episode Five: Genetic Sequencing The Virus That Isn't There
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/pages/paradigm-shift-the-viral-delusion-copy
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/mjg
02.03.2022 The Viral Delusion Docuseries
https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2022/03/02/the-viral-delusion-docuseries/
--
The Viral Delusion Part 1 - The Mask of Death [February 11, 2022] (1:01:02 min)
Title: The Mask of Death - The Viral Delusion.mov
Uploader: michael wallach
Uploaded: Friday, February 11, 2022 at 6:36 AM EST via Parallel Uploader
michael wallach - 6 wievs - Two Folllowers/Subs (me included)
https://vimeo.com/676245385
https://vimeo.com/user16603281
*********
The Viral Delusion Part 2 - Monkey Business, Polio and Measles [February 10, 2022] (54:15 min)
Title: The Viral Delusion Episode Two Monkey Business - Polio and Measles.mov
Uploader: michael wallach
Uploaded: Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST via Parallel Uploader
michael wallach - 10 wievs - Two Folllowers/Subs (me included)
https://vimeo.com/676068688
https://vimeo.com/user16603281
--
Thanks for signing up to see The Viral Delusion: The Documentary Series. It's coming soon! Don't forget to share the series with your friends so they can see it for free too! You can forward this email to your friends where they can see the trailer and sign up to see the series for free by going to www.theviraldelusion.com
Share and Watch The Trailer! https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/programs/minitrailer-12-sd-480p-c58eeb
Get free access: https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/zen/minitrailer-12-sd-480p-c58eeb-2
Whahttps://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/programs/minitrailer-12-sd-480p-c58eeb
--
Source:
Dr Tom Cowan Live Q&A on YouTube - 3/2/22 [02.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HJ0pqrJasuXv/
--
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.