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"Somebody else would have given the child the third shot," believes young mother. "Third Shot" hoops existed in 2009.
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180 views • February 27, 2022
VISs=Vaccine Information Statements, as listed on the CDC website.
June 2009 NYC--After a screening of Gary Null's "Autism Made in the U.S.A." this audience member gave the camera person a positive review of the film. The mother then volunteered this story about the dust up with the school nurse. Notice the nonchalant authority ("we" don't think you got the shot so come on down to the school clinic for another"-no biggie!!) is repeated into the college years too.
- from the archives of Gary Null
June 2009 NYC--After a screening of Gary Null's "Autism Made in the U.S.A." this audience member gave the camera person a positive review of the film. The mother then volunteered this story about the dust up with the school nurse. Notice the nonchalant authority ("we" don't think you got the shot so come on down to the school clinic for another"-no biggie!!) is repeated into the college years too.
- from the archives of Gary Null
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