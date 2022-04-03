© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Easiest Way For Liberals To Apologize
Follow
2
Share
Report
103 views • April 03, 2022
JP Sears of Awaken With JP gives a satirical presentation of just how wrong liberals have been over the last few years and how they can remedy this poor track record...
See also: The Malignant Woke Ideology of the Radical Left
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2022
See also: The Malignant Woke Ideology of the Radical Left
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/04-2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.