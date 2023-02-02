Harvest Moon is the 19th studio album by Canadian musician Neil Young, released on November 2, 1992. Many of its backing musicians also appeared on Young's 1972 album Harvest.

Recovering from a case of tinnitus that had come about after the recording of Ragged Glory (1990) and its subsequent tour (which produced the 1991 albums Weld and Arc), Young returned to the studio with Ben Keith, picking up the acoustic guitar, piano and banjo that had dominated albums such as Harvest, Comes a Time and Old Ways. 1970s-era analogue equipment was used instead of digital recording to achieve a "warmer" feel, though the album was in fact recorded on Sony PCM 16/44.1kHz digital.

The subsequent 1992 tour was recorded and ultimately released on the 2009 Dreamin' Man live album, containing Young's solo renditions of all Harvest Moon tracks in a different order.

"Natural Beauty" was the only song recorded at Civic Auditorium, Portland, Oregon for the album.

Written by: Neil Young

Album: Harvest Moon

Released: 1992

Natural Beauty

Neil Young

On the roller coaster ride

That my emotions have to take me on

I heard a newborn baby cry

Through the night

I heard a perfect echo die

Into an anonymous wall of digital sound

Somewhere deep inside

Of my soul

A natural beauty should be preserved like a monument to nature

Don't judge yourself too harsh, my love

Or someday you might find your soul endangered

A natural beauty should be preserved like a monument to nature

Amazon

You had so much and now so much is gone

What are you gonna do

With your life?

What a lucky man

To see the earth before it touched his hand

What an angry fool

To condemn

One more night to go

One more sleep upon your burning banks

A greedy man never knows

What he's done

A natural beauty should be preserved like a monument to nature

Don't start yourself too short, my love

Or someday you might find your soul endangered

A natural beauty should be preserved like a monument to nature

Went to the rodeo today

I saw the cowgirls lined up on the fence

A brand new Chevrolet

A brand new pair of seamless pants

We watched the moment of defeat

Played back over on the video screen

Somewhere deep inside

Of my soul

A natural beauty should be preserved like a monument

