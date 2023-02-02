Harvest Moon is the 19th studio album by Canadian musician Neil Young, released on November 2, 1992. Many of its backing musicians also appeared on Young's 1972 album Harvest.
Recovering from a case of tinnitus that had come about after the recording of Ragged Glory (1990) and its subsequent tour (which produced the 1991 albums Weld and Arc), Young returned to the studio with Ben Keith, picking up the acoustic guitar, piano and banjo that had dominated albums such as Harvest, Comes a Time and Old Ways. 1970s-era analogue equipment was used instead of digital recording to achieve a "warmer" feel, though the album was in fact recorded on Sony PCM 16/44.1kHz digital.
The subsequent 1992 tour was recorded and ultimately released on the 2009 Dreamin' Man live album, containing Young's solo renditions of all Harvest Moon tracks in a different order.
"Natural Beauty" was the only song recorded at Civic Auditorium, Portland, Oregon for the album.
Written by: Neil Young
Album: Harvest Moon
Released: 1992
Natural Beauty
Neil Young
On the roller coaster ride
That my emotions have to take me on
I heard a newborn baby cry
Through the night
I heard a perfect echo die
Into an anonymous wall of digital sound
Somewhere deep inside
Of my soul
A natural beauty should be preserved like a monument to nature
Don't judge yourself too harsh, my love
Or someday you might find your soul endangered
A natural beauty should be preserved like a monument to nature
Amazon
You had so much and now so much is gone
What are you gonna do
With your life?
What a lucky man
To see the earth before it touched his hand
What an angry fool
To condemn
One more night to go
One more sleep upon your burning banks
A greedy man never knows
What he's done
A natural beauty should be preserved like a monument to nature
Don't start yourself too short, my love
Or someday you might find your soul endangered
A natural beauty should be preserved like a monument to nature
Went to the rodeo today
I saw the cowgirls lined up on the fence
A brand new Chevrolet
A brand new pair of seamless pants
We watched the moment of defeat
Played back over on the video screen
Somewhere deep inside
Of my soul
A natural beauty should be preserved like a monument
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.