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DELTA COVID VARIANT - VACCINE DOES NOT WORK - FOX NEWS DR. David McCullough 6/29/21
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DELTA COVID VARIANT - VACCINE DOES NOT WORK - FOX NEWS DR. David McCullough 6/29/21

Fox News Judge Jeanine Pirro aired June 29th, 2021 with Dr. David McCullough and the truth that Fauci will keep pushing unnecessary experimental shots against DELTA Variant that are not based on science data now available.

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sciencevaccinefox newsjudge jeaninepandemicjohnsonfaucimodernapfizercovid-19covid19deltacovidmrnavariantastra zenekamcculloughdelta variant
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