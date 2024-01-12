Rep Clay Higgins Slams Mayorkas During Hearing; Says He is 'Going to be Impeached'

Rep Slams Mayorkas During Hearing; Says He is 'Going to be Impeached'

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) confronts a witness who questioned whether the Constitution would allow impeachment proceedings against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a Wednesday House panel hearing concerning that subject in Washington.





