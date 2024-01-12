Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep Clay Higgins Slams Mayorkas During Hearing; Says He is 'Going to be Impeached'
channel image
GalacticStorm
2182 Subscribers
Shop now
67 views
Published 17 hours ago

Rep Slams Mayorkas During Hearing; Says He is 'Going to be Impeached'

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) confronts a witness who questioned whether the Constitution would allow impeachment proceedings against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a Wednesday House panel hearing concerning that subject in Washington. 


-----

⭕️Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed with accurate news without spin. 👉https://www.ntd.com/newsletter.htm. If the link is blocked, type in NTD.com manually to sign up there.

-

⭕️Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉https://www.youtube.com/@LiveNewsNetw...


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regimeimpeach mayorkas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket