Indians in Iran stand with Tehran from Qom - “Today America is on the side of falsehood… the killer of children, the killer of the oppressed,” he said

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Indians in Iran stand with Tehran from Qom
Qom, home to one of Iran’s largest Indian communities, has seen Indian residents take to the streets with national flags — refusing to leave as tensions escalate.
According to the report, many Indians there are students, and some have set up free community kitchens for Iranians as a show of solidarity.
💬 “When this war happened, these people did not leave,” the reporter says.
One Indian resident framed the crisis as a battle of truth against lies and said India’s people stand with Iran.
💬 “Today America is on the side of falsehood… the killer of children, the killer of the oppressed,” he said.
Not evacuation. Not panic. Solidarity — from the streets of Qom.