Indians in Iran stand with Tehran from Qom - “Today America is on the side of falsehood… the killer of children, the killer of the oppressed,” he said

Indians in Iran stand with Tehran from Qom

Qom, home to one of Iran’s largest Indian communities, has seen Indian residents take to the streets with national flags — refusing to leave as tensions escalate.

According to the report, many Indians there are students, and some have set up free community kitchens for Iranians as a show of solidarity.

💬 “When this war happened, these people did not leave,” the reporter says.

One Indian resident framed the crisis as a battle of truth against lies and said India’s people stand with Iran.

💬 “Today America is on the side of falsehood… the killer of children, the killer of the oppressed,” he said.

Not evacuation. Not panic. Solidarity — from the streets of Qom.