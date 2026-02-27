The KILLER Dinosaur INFECTION - Jurassic Park Analog Horror

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jurassic Park Analog Horror Channels:@Krenautican @DINOX86 @Rostiko @theingentapes2023
In todays video explore a new type of analog horror related to dinosaurs. These analog horror videos are all related to Jurassic Park and the more creepy side of it. In todays video we cover 2 single videos and two mini series on the topic. Some are just incidents with workers running into dinosaurs. And some are about people going missing because of dinosaur incidents. Be sure to let me know which one is your favorite in the comments!
0:00 Intro
0:42 San Diego Incident (Found Footage)
4:51 Outpost B
10:18 The Rostiko Series
21:18 The Ingen Tapes
34:03 Thoughts/Outro