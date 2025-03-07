Relocating with Pets to El Salvador: What You Need to Know

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thinking of moving your family and pets to El Salvador? In this video, we walk you through the essential paperwork and documents you’ll need for a smooth relocation—visas, residency permits, pet health certificates, and more. We also share our personal experience navigating airport security with our 3 cats, including some unexpected challenges at the security counter. Whether you're planning a permanent move or a long-term stay, this guide will help you be better prepared for the journey ahead.
00:00Introduction
00:30Organizing your documentation
00:57What paperwork do I need to bring to El Salvador to get temporary residency?
03:34What other paperwork was good to bring but not necessarily for TR?
04:54What to bring if you sold your Canadian house?
05:54Specifically about cats - carriers
09:00Kitten break
10:02Cost breakdown pre trip
14:15What happens when you get to El Salvador?
16:18Review of our experience through the airport with 3 cats