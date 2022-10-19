Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Very clear that her hands are both behind her back. When one the U.S. Marshalls begins to move her to the van it is easy to see she is under arrest, including ankle shackles. Thank God!
601 views
channel image
1016
Published a month ago |

Very clear that her hands are both behind her back. When one the U.S. Marshalls begins to move her to the van it is easy to see she is under arrest, including ankle shackles. Thank God!

Keywords
clintonhillaryarrested

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket