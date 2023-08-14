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Trump Just ReTruthed He's "The Real Commander-In-Chief" Scavino adds, "Behind The Scenes" Right on Q
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Trump Aid Confirms on National TV, "Biden is Only President of The Bankrupt U.S. Corporation!"



https://rumble.com/v3590a4-trump-aid-confirms-on-national-tv-biden-is-only-president-of-the-bankrupt-u.html




Huge Intel Report [24 Hour Warning] Bigger Than Anyone Can Possibly Imagine!



https://rumble.com/v3214dm-we-are-under-the-threat-of-kill-every-second-of-the-day-this-is-not-a-game-.html


Keywords
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