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TYRANNY CAN ONLY BE DEMOLISHED ... it doesn't fade away
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61 views • May 10, 2020
Commercial statutes and TREATIES allow these practices to go on covertly: We the People have sucked it up long enough. These practices must be demolished once and for all.
---Treachery/Taqiyya: genocide (covered over as economic domination); double-dealing, swearing falsely, violation of Oaths to Serve, "defense" contracts that are OFFENSIVE insead.
---Protection Tax Racketeering/Jizzya: Offshore banking havens, money-laundering, charity fraud, "cheap" labor not living wages, private prison entrapment, child sex trafficking
---Divide & Conquer/Jihad: MSM ideological agenda, Quackademia agenda, Allopathic agenda, Space Force agenda, false History agenda, Maritime Admiralty corporate statute domination over Common Laws of the Land.
---Treachery/Taqiyya: genocide (covered over as economic domination); double-dealing, swearing falsely, violation of Oaths to Serve, "defense" contracts that are OFFENSIVE insead.
---Protection Tax Racketeering/Jizzya: Offshore banking havens, money-laundering, charity fraud, "cheap" labor not living wages, private prison entrapment, child sex trafficking
---Divide & Conquer/Jihad: MSM ideological agenda, Quackademia agenda, Allopathic agenda, Space Force agenda, false History agenda, Maritime Admiralty corporate statute domination over Common Laws of the Land.
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