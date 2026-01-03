Jew Compromised Trump Attacks Venezuela & Iran to.Start Nuclear WW3? (Opinion)

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/115821701470507319 FBI Threatened to blow up my Plane back to US From Odessa Ukraine because I attended the July 2019 International Film Festival & took surveillance video of a booth set up by Zelenski & Bibi Netanyahu to recruit Ukrainian Americans to Assassinate Donald J. Trump.





Archie Bunker Carroll O'Connor All in the Family Video Clip on X:





I am SvenVonErick on X. Video was shot October 26, 2022. Wendy Sweet Manager of Life Storage now Extra Spaces 230 Rockingham Rd, Derry, New Hampshire said she would make up something to report to DHS if I didn't pay her $1000, or she would take all my stuff after I was railroaded to prison.





i paid my monthly payment of $324 paid in full. She made up I was counterfeiting. She stole all I own & evidence of 2020 Election Fraud.





I haven't been able to collect, or work since. Russian & European Jews with NSA control all Police, Alphabet Agencies, & Courts so I can't get Justice, only retaliation.





Steven G. Erickson, 215 S. Broadway Suite 217 Salem, NH 03079.





1 706 740 9324 for VM & Texts.