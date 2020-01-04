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Obama Offers Drone Strike Defense
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232 views • January 04, 2020
Declaring America at a "crossroads" in the fight against terrorism, President Barack Obama on Thursday revealed clearer guidelines for the use of deadly drone strikes. (May 23)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wech_Baghtu_wedding_party_airstrike
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wech_Baghtu_wedding_party_airstrike
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