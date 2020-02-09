© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Antifa destroys Monument in Portland Oregon
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
153 views • February 09, 2020
🚨Portland Oregon Today
🚨 Antifa destroys Monument due to a HOAX kkk event, so now Antifa have turned their aggression twords Media, Reporters & Passers by Physically attacking them. Thanks to Mayor Ted Wheeler that wants these Monuments torn down anyways. He probably wants to replace it with Communist Propaganda since he’s a massive Communist.￼￼ You see Kill Cops & All Cops are Bastards YET Police do nothing but watch.
🚨 Antifa destroys Monument due to a HOAX kkk event, so now Antifa have turned their aggression twords Media, Reporters & Passers by Physically attacking them. Thanks to Mayor Ted Wheeler that wants these Monuments torn down anyways. He probably wants to replace it with Communist Propaganda since he’s a massive Communist.￼￼ You see Kill Cops & All Cops are Bastards YET Police do nothing but watch.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.