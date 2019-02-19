© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2/19/19 #COUPFAIL: JW Lawsuit, Harris/Booker Ly_ch Agenda, Bernie Redux #RBGHOAX #48DARK
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
2/19/19: Today President Trump announced he does not fear the 9th Circuit Lawsuits led by the AG of CA. Tom Fitton announced an urgent lawsuit to reveal the Coup documents. Meanwhile, Bernie announces his run and we see that Harris and Booker retain their stance on the Sm_llet "modern day l_nching, despite FBI evidence revealing it was staged.
Watch Laura Loomer's video on Bitchute to learn about 48 Dark and the protest at Twitter HQ in NYC happening tomorrow:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZT_9OmLjL8k/
Grand Jury to be convened in the felony case against Jussie Smollet:
https://www.redstate.com/tladuke/2019/02/17/new-report....grand-jury-will-get-jussie-smollet-case-next-week
Kamala harris' father calls her out on using identity politics in her Jamaican heritage for legalizing marijuana:
https://boxden.com/showthread.php?t=2711929
Booker and Harris ask for judgement of Smollet to be withheld:
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/430501-harris-booker-call-for-judgement-on-smollett-case-to-be-withheld-until
Sanders launches his 2020 campaign:
https://berniesanders.com/press-release/sanders-launches-presidential-campaign-in-vermont/
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2018/06/09/dnc-adopts-rule-change-that-requires-candidates-run-and-serve-as-democrats-only-bye-bye-bernie-642867
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-29/democrats-plan-starbucks-boycott-if-egotistical-billionaire-asshole-schultz-runs
The Center for American Progress, Soros funded, founded by John Podesta, designed the Schultz boycott:
https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/center-for-american-progress-cap/
President Trump's Press Conference today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAggRm-wRKo
Please support the Golden State Times!
Lou Dobbs and Tom Fitton lay out the Coup confession of McCabe:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cg5j7cvPGvI
Judicial Watch announces urgent lawsuit to obtain Coup documents:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igiMKzNqNi0
Please support Judicial Watch!
American Intelligence Media quickly revealed the RBG video hoax:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4mDZUKpbGA&;t=202s
Please subscribe to American Intelligence Media!
Gallup poll shows American believe government corruption is number 1 problem:
https://news.gallup.com/poll/246800/record-high-name-government-important-problem.aspx
Oath Keepers is announcing a call to action on the Southern Border:
https://oathkeepers.org/
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
2/19/19: Today President Trump announced he does not fear the 9th Circuit Lawsuits led by the AG of CA. Tom Fitton announced an urgent lawsuit to reveal the Coup documents. Meanwhile, Bernie announces his run and we see that Harris and Booker retain their stance on the Sm_llet "modern day l_nching, despite FBI evidence revealing it was staged.
Watch Laura Loomer's video on Bitchute to learn about 48 Dark and the protest at Twitter HQ in NYC happening tomorrow:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZT_9OmLjL8k/
Grand Jury to be convened in the felony case against Jussie Smollet:
https://www.redstate.com/tladuke/2019/02/17/new-report....grand-jury-will-get-jussie-smollet-case-next-week
Kamala harris' father calls her out on using identity politics in her Jamaican heritage for legalizing marijuana:
https://boxden.com/showthread.php?t=2711929
Booker and Harris ask for judgement of Smollet to be withheld:
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/430501-harris-booker-call-for-judgement-on-smollett-case-to-be-withheld-until
Sanders launches his 2020 campaign:
https://berniesanders.com/press-release/sanders-launches-presidential-campaign-in-vermont/
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2018/06/09/dnc-adopts-rule-change-that-requires-candidates-run-and-serve-as-democrats-only-bye-bye-bernie-642867
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-29/democrats-plan-starbucks-boycott-if-egotistical-billionaire-asshole-schultz-runs
The Center for American Progress, Soros funded, founded by John Podesta, designed the Schultz boycott:
https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/center-for-american-progress-cap/
President Trump's Press Conference today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAggRm-wRKo
Please support the Golden State Times!
Lou Dobbs and Tom Fitton lay out the Coup confession of McCabe:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cg5j7cvPGvI
Judicial Watch announces urgent lawsuit to obtain Coup documents:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igiMKzNqNi0
Please support Judicial Watch!
American Intelligence Media quickly revealed the RBG video hoax:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4mDZUKpbGA&;t=202s
Please subscribe to American Intelligence Media!
Gallup poll shows American believe government corruption is number 1 problem:
https://news.gallup.com/poll/246800/record-high-name-government-important-problem.aspx
Oath Keepers is announcing a call to action on the Southern Border:
https://oathkeepers.org/
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.