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2/19/19 #COUPFAIL: JW Lawsuit, Harris/Booker Ly_ch Agenda, Bernie Redux #RBGHOAX #48DARK
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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YOU ARE FREE TV
2/19/19: Today President Trump announced he does not fear the 9th Circuit Lawsuits led by the AG of CA. Tom Fitton announced an urgent lawsuit to reveal the Coup documents. Meanwhile, Bernie announces his run and we see that Harris and Booker retain their stance on the Sm_llet "modern day l_nching, despite FBI evidence revealing it was staged.

Watch Laura Loomer's video on Bitchute to learn about 48 Dark and the protest at Twitter HQ in NYC happening tomorrow:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZT_9OmLjL8k/

Grand Jury to be convened in the felony case against Jussie Smollet:
https://www.redstate.com/tladuke/2019/02/17/new-report....grand-jury-will-get-jussie-smollet-case-next-week

Kamala harris' father calls her out on using identity politics in her Jamaican heritage for legalizing marijuana:
https://boxden.com/showthread.php?t=2711929

Booker and Harris ask for judgement of Smollet to be withheld:
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/430501-harris-booker-call-for-judgement-on-smollett-case-to-be-withheld-until

Sanders launches his 2020 campaign:
https://berniesanders.com/press-release/sanders-launches-presidential-campaign-in-vermont/

https://www.bizpacreview.com/2018/06/09/dnc-adopts-rule-change-that-requires-candidates-run-and-serve-as-democrats-only-bye-bye-bernie-642867

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-29/democrats-plan-starbucks-boycott-if-egotistical-billionaire-asshole-schultz-runs

The Center for American Progress, Soros funded, founded by John Podesta, designed the Schultz boycott:
https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/center-for-american-progress-cap/

President Trump's Press Conference today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAggRm-wRKo
Please support the Golden State Times!

Lou Dobbs and Tom Fitton lay out the Coup confession of McCabe:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cg5j7cvPGvI

Judicial Watch announces urgent lawsuit to obtain Coup documents:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igiMKzNqNi0
Please support Judicial Watch!

American Intelligence Media quickly revealed the RBG video hoax:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4mDZUKpbGA&;t=202s
Please subscribe to American Intelligence Media!

Gallup poll shows American believe government corruption is number 1 problem:
https://news.gallup.com/poll/246800/record-high-name-government-important-problem.aspx

Oath Keepers is announcing a call to action on the Southern Border:
https://oathkeepers.org/

Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!

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