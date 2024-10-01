CTP (S2EOctSpecial1) Act to stop or complicit in Evil w/ Christopher Armstrong Stevenson BTS/SP Vid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S2EOctSpecial1 NOTES ( listen (Wed Oct 2 2024 and thereafter) at:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2EOctSpecial1) Sow to Reap, Known by Fruits, Failure to Act is complicit in the Evil befalls w/ Christopher Armstrong Stevenson
See buzzsprout Transcript for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus
Christopher Armstrong Stevenson joins the Show to talk Youth moving Rightward/Faithful, about Christian duties, Community vs Communism, as well as Book of Revelation discussion and if we HASTEN it (and inaction, is still an action, as songs says: Choose not to Decide, Still have made Choice (Only thing required Evil Prevail, Good Peoples Do Nothing)) we are complicit in the EVIL there-of.
See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links)
Transcript Bonus: "Is Prayer Alone Enough?" TheLibertyBeacon piece
(S2EOctSpecial1 Audio Wed Oct 2 2024)
SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from August 31st) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...
August 31 - S2E63: Neighborliness
September 7 - S2E64: Charity (Neighborliness, part 2)
September 14 - S2E65: Stand Against Tyranny
September 21 - S2E66: WOKEists Warping Words (Twisting Language part 3)
September 28 - S2E67: Strategically Stupid
October 5 - S2E68: School Shootings
October 12 - S2E69: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 1)
October 19 - S2E70: Micro vs Macro
October 26 - S2E71: RFK Jr. as Health Secretary
November 2 - S2E72: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 2)
November 9 - S2E73: No you CAN NOT REST
