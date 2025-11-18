Leon Spinks's VAERS report located by Welcome The Eagle!

That's a damn nice find. Thanks to joe_blo for the heads up!

Sources

https://x.com/welcometheeagle

https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/

Closing clip: Bad Santa

From Albert:

Here is some resource for your review:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leon_Spinks

....

https://www.legacy.com/news/celebrity-deaths/leon-spinks-1953-2021-former-heavyweight-boxing-champ/

....

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/houston-tx/leon-spinks-10046259

....

Notice the ways Pfizer and the CDC/FDA is hiding Leon’s death! It’s not hard to get Brenda’s telephone number to confirm and inform her of this obfuscation. In a matter of fact if you’d like to contribute to Brenda’s gofundme, here it is, I’m sure she would appreciate it. I think I personally will make my introduction with a little donation to the Champs family. God Bless.

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report