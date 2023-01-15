Create New Account
COVID VACCINE: ANDREW BRIDGEN, MP ON WHY HE IS CALLING FOR END TO MRNA SHOTS
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

"This Is the Time to Draw a Line in the Sand... Common Sense Tells You There’s Something Not Right About All of This."


Andrew Bridgen, MP joins Mark Dolan on GB News to discuss why he's calling on the Government to halt the rollout of the mRNA shots.

This interview was conducted prior to Andrew Bridgen's suspension from Parliament.


Watch Andrew Bridgen's original speech in Parliament here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6g64a7HvrLAa/


Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV

Find me on Gab: @TomWho4


https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/


Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html


🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts


5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/


MrHellvis69

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/


