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TheHouseOfMoth Mac Pro Pixlas Mod
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5 views • May 24, 2020
This video is a companion to the original blog article which you can find here: https://thehouseofmoth.com/mac-pro-pixlas-mod/
If you plan on doing the Pixlas Mod, please read the blog article as well. This video will show you how to do the Pixlas Mod on a 4,1 or 5,1 Mac Pro but the blog article shows information for older Mac Pro's as well.
DONATE: https://thehouseofmoth.com/campaigns/donate/
If you plan on doing the Pixlas Mod, please read the blog article as well. This video will show you how to do the Pixlas Mod on a 4,1 or 5,1 Mac Pro but the blog article shows information for older Mac Pro's as well.
DONATE: https://thehouseofmoth.com/campaigns/donate/
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