bad girls… bad boys WHAT’CHA GONNA DO

Delight yourself with this Fox News report. Listen as Mayor Eric Adams defends his position on Sanctuary Cities. Also see the frustration and ambitions of Mr. Tom Homan, as the opinions of the host speaks for itself. You are encouraged to check out the full interview for yourself, as well. Change begins when you say that it does. Join with those that share your opinion of humanitarian issues.

Others tools of interest would be The Politicians' Contract & Act:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html

https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract





& Our Response Page:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/brighteon-response-page.html

The 2005 ADFM Project:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html