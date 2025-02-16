© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
bad girls… bad boys WHAT’CHA GONNA DO
Delight yourself with this Fox News report. Listen as Mayor Eric Adams defends his position on Sanctuary Cities. Also see the frustration and ambitions of Mr. Tom Homan, as the opinions of the host speaks for itself. You are encouraged to check out the full interview for yourself, as well. Change begins when you say that it does. Join with those that share your opinion of humanitarian issues.
Others tools of interest would be The Politicians' Contract & Act:
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html
https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract
& Our Response Page:
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/brighteon-response-page.html
The 2005 ADFM Project:
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html