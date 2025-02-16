BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

bad girls… bad boys WHAT’CHA GONNA DO
The Warrior Channel
The Warrior Channel
133 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
234 views • 2 months ago

bad girls… bad boys WHAT’CHA GONNA DO

Delight yourself with this Fox News report. Listen as Mayor Eric Adams defends his position on Sanctuary Cities. Also see the frustration and ambitions of Mr. Tom Homan, as the opinions of the host speaks for itself. You are encouraged to check out the full interview for yourself, as well. Change begins when you say that it does. Join with those that share your opinion of humanitarian issues.

 

Others tools of interest would be The Politicians' Contract & Act:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html

https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract

& Our Response Page:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/brighteon-response-page.html

 

The 2005 ADFM Project:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html

Keywords
trumpcaliforniacurrent eventsalex jonesinterviewpoliticsnorth carolinaicelifefederal911new yorkhawaiitom homanculturenypdpearl harbordirected energy weaponsopen bordersrfkwildfireselonwhite house administrationcovidmayor eric adams
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy