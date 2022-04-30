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Musk Buying Twitter - Freeing the Bird From it's Cage - Is this DCs Plan for DHS New 'Ministry of Truth' (1984), (Hiding Deception, Corruption & More 1A Destruction, from We The People)? - 043022
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20 views • April 30, 2022
Biden's 'Disinformation Board' Likened to Orwell's 'Ministry of Truth'
It's time for truth. We can't lose without a fight.
The title is mine, but this video I'm sharing is from RT, called: "Freedom on Twitter is no more? ;(" dated today, April 30, 2022
RT's Description following:
Within days of Elon Musk reaching a deal to buy Twitter, pledging to restore freedom of speech on the platform, the Biden administration decides to expand the Homeland Security Department’s authority to shut down narratives that the U.S. government opposes.
It's time for truth. We can't lose without a fight.
The title is mine, but this video I'm sharing is from RT, called: "Freedom on Twitter is no more? ;(" dated today, April 30, 2022
RT's Description following:
Within days of Elon Musk reaching a deal to buy Twitter, pledging to restore freedom of speech on the platform, the Biden administration decides to expand the Homeland Security Department’s authority to shut down narratives that the U.S. government opposes.
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